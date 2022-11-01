Eight new Diocesan lay Chairmen inducted by Methodist Church

The Methodist Church of Ghana has inducted eight new Diocesan Lay Chairmen to provide leadership to the flocks of the dioceses.

They are Dr. Patrick Mensah-Amoah for Cape Coast Diocese; Mr. Joseph Eduam for Accra Diocese; Mr. Abraham A. Akins, for Sekondi Diocese; Mr. Benjamin Nana Yamoah for Winneba Diocese; and Mr. Samuel Amo Duodu, Koforidua Diocese.

The rest are Mr Robert Andrew Taylor, Tema Diocese; Dr. Isaac Danso, Akyem, and Ms. Edgitha Gaikpa Owusu, Nkawkaw Diocese.

The Most Reverend Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo, Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana said the lay chairmen had come at the right time when leadership seemed to be in crisis and charged the officials to rely on God to lead, guide, equip, and grant them the grace to go through.

“we know that with Christ in the vessel, their leadership will be of exemplary life to others so that they will render service to the people, they will do it with humility and meekness, integrity and commitment”.

He said their roles were not limited to the church but to the entire community at large and endeavored to interact with its members and find pragmatic solutions to some societal challenges.

The Right Rev. Colonel Paul Adjei Brewu (RTD) in a message said the eight lay Chairmen had gone through consecration to set them apart to accomplish God’s purpose.

Speaking on the theme “the leadership of the spirit for serving the church,” he cautioned them to desire the anointing to be able to serve effectively.

He reminded the officers that the journey required fervent and persistent prayer.