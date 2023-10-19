Eight New Envoys Accredited to ECOWAS

H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, received the letters of credence of eight ambassadors, today, October 18, 2023, at the ECOWAS Commission Headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria.

The new envoys are H.E. Nicolas Auguste Nyouky, the Ambassador of the Republic of Senegal to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E. Alejandro M. Francisco Herrero, the Ambassador of the Republic of Argentina to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E. Miriam Morales Palmero, the Ambassador of Cuba to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E. Richard Montgomery CMG, the High Commissioner of United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E. Peter Ryan, the Ambassador of the Republic of Ireland to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E. Nicholas Herbert Lang, the Ambassador of Switzerland to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E. Bhupinder Tomar, the Country Representative of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and H.E. H.E. David Stevenson, Country Director of World Food Programme in Nigeria.

Discussions during the accreditation ceremony focussed on enhancing and deepening cooperation, the political situation in Niger and peace and security in the Region.

President Touray assured the envoys of ECOWAS commitment to peace and security in the Region. As sustainable development can only be achieved with peace and security, the President added.