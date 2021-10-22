Eight out of 15 Community Day SHSs in Volta/Oti are completed and operating

A total of eight out of 15 E-shaped school blocks being built by government to serve as community day Senior High Schools in the Volta and Oti Region have been completed and in use, the Ghana Education Service (GES) has confirmed.

Data provided to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) by the GES in Volta, detailed that three of the total eight projects for the Region had been completed, including; the ones at Volo in the North Tongu District, Avenorpeme in the Akatsi South District, and at Adaklu Tsrefe.

E-Blocks in Fodome, Abutia, Shia and Aflao are progressing and at various stages of completion.

Although earmarked, the location for the establishment of such a facility in the South Tongu District was yet to be fixed.

Mr. Forgive Agoha, Regional Public Relations Officer of the GES told the GNA that work on the Agortime Ziope E-Block was ongoing and was over 90 per cent done.

He added that the Aflao project was almost 100 per cent completed, and “wouldn’t take much time for it to be completed if the contractor is back to site.

In the Oti Region, five of six E-Blocks are in use- Nkwanta, Chinderi, Damanko, Kwamekrom, and Dambai, while works on one at Osramane in the Krachi West District was ongoing.

Mr. Agoha said the education directorate closely monitored the project execution, and noted also that concerns lingered over the siting of the school buildings, which affected its patronage.

Government in response is considering the conversion of some of such projects into boarding facilities.

Calls to complete the projects, which is an initiative of the erstwhile NDC administration, had been on the increase, with some beneficiary communities and members of the opposition accusing the government of abandonment.

Each block is expected to have a well-equipped science laboratory and ICT lab.