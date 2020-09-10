Tanzanian police said on Thursday they had found eight dead bodies in a forest reserve in Tanzania’s central region of Tabora.

Barnabas Mwakalukwa, Tabora regional police commander, said the eight bodies, including five children aged between two and ten years old, were found dumped in the Isawima forest reserve in Kaliua district in Tabora region.

“The eight victims allegedly from the same family were severely burnt,” he told a news conference.

Mwakalukwa said a livestock keeper found the bodies when he was grazing his animals in the forest and reported to the police.

The police have launched investigations into the deaths of the villagers.