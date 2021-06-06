bomb blast

At least eight people were injured after a landmine placed along the road went off near Ex-control junction in the Somali capital of Mogadishu, police and witnesses said Saturday.

A police officer who did not want to be identified told Xinhua that the blast took place near a busy junction of Afgoye, causing casualties to those who were around the area.

“I can confirm that eight people have been injured so far, we will give full details later,” the officer said. Witnesses said that the blast occurred while a military vehicle was passing by.

“We heard a huge blast at Ex-control Afgoye, but I cannot tell you how many people were killed or injured,” said Liban Ahmed, a witness.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the latest attack but al-Shabab, an al-Qaida allied terrorist group, usually stages such attacks across the country.

