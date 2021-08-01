Eight People Lost Accreditation Due to Safety Rule Violations at Tokyo Games

Eight people related to the Olympic Games have had their accreditation revoked for violating safety regulations, the CEO of the organizing committee, Toshiro Muto, said.

On Saturday, 21 new coronavirus cases were registered at the Tokyo Olympics. There are no athletes among those who tested positive. On Sunday, 18 new positive tests, including one among athletes, were reported. The total number of Olympics-related infections stands at over 260.

Muto told reporters on Sunday that the burden on the healthcare system is “minimal” and as one week remains until the end of the Olympics, the organizers will do everything to ensure safe Paralympics.

According to Muto, ten warnings have been issued to violators of safety regulations at the Tokyo Olympics and eight people have had their accreditation revoked. Those who lost their accreditation include Georgian athletes who left the Olympic village to go sightseeing, as well as one employee who was detained for drug possession.