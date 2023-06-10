Eight persons remanded for allegedly injuring Police officers

The Central East Regional Police Command, has initiated investigations to arrest some suspects who allegedly beat up and injured two police officers of the command at Nyanayano in the Gomoa East District, last Saturday, June 3.

Information gathered by the GNA indicated that about eight accused persons were remanded into police custody on Wednesday, June 6, by the Kasoa Akweley Magistrate’s Court.

Three youths in the area were later arrested in connection with the offence as parents and relatives besieged the command pleading the innocence of the suspects.

A police source said it was still conducting a screening exercise to arrest the four main suspects who had absconded.

The police had however officially declined to comment on the issue.

Two police officers were injured during the arrest of two suspected criminals in a ghetto at Nyanayano.

Some residents had reported to the police that the criminals had come from Kasoa where they undertake their operations and sought refuge in the area.

After their arrest the ghetto owner by name ‘Rasta,’ in the company of one other person, demanded that the officers released the suspects.

A misunderstanding however, ensued and the suspect in the company of Rasta slapped one officer while Rasta also slapped the second officer when he tried to call for reinforcement.

The suspects then tagged the officers as robbers which led to some residents beating and injuring them.

The officers however managed to call for reinforcement leading to the arrest of the eight persons, but the main suspects managed to abscond with handcuffs.

The injured police officers were sent to the hospital and were treated and discharged.