Eight pregnant students writing BECE in Bia East District 

A total of eight pregnant girls are taking this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) at three examination centres in Bia East District of the Western North Region.



At the Kaase R/C primary school Examination Centre, a total of 256 registered candidates including three pregnant girls from Nine schools are taking their examination with one absent.

The Camp Junction examination Centre, with a registered candidates of 265, from 13 schools had three pregnant girls writing the examination on the first day with Nine candidates absent.

Two pregnant girls out of 175 registered candidates from Eight schools are also writing at the Adabokrom centre with three candidates absent.

Mr. Michael Asiedu, supervisor at the Kaase examination center, Mr. Fabian Delfor, supervisor at Camp junction examination centre and Mr. Alexander Siaw, supervisor at the Adabokrom centre told the Ghana News Agency that they were satisfied with the conduct of students so far.

A total of 965 candidates made up of 542 boys and 423 girls had registered to write this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Bia East District.

The Examination is being conducted at Four examination centers in the district.