Eight Regions to Pilot ‘Irrigation for Wealth Creation’ Initiative

The government has selected eight regions to benefit from the first phase of its “Irrigation for Wealth Creation” initiative over the next year.

Regional ministers from Volta, Oti, Central, North East, Northern, Savannah, Upper West, and Upper East have been appointed to spearhead the project in their respective areas.

Food and Agriculture Minister Eric Opoku revealed at a meeting with the selected regional ministers that the initial phase of the project will require ten thousand hectares of land. He emphasized that the initiative aligns with the government’s broader “Agric for Economic Transformation” agenda.

Regional ministers will soon engage with local stakeholders to ensure smooth implementation of the project, which is expected to boost agricultural productivity and contribute to wealth creation in the targeted regions.

More details on the rollout and future developments will be shared shortly.