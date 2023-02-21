Eight soldiers killed in Burkina Faso attack in Sahel region

At least eight soldiers were killed in the latest ambush in northern Burkina Faso’s Sahel Region, the army said in a statement Monday.

An ambush targeted a military unit between Deou and Oursi in Oudalan Province last Friday, said the army, which gave preliminary estimates of casualties at eight deaths, three injuries and several more missing among the soldiers.

The same source also said that around 60 terrorists were killed during the air counter-offensive and that seven vehicles and dozens of motorcycles were destroyed.

Burkina Faso has been suffering from insecurity since 2015, with many people killed and thousands of others displaced. Enditem