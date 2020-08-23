The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the National Democratic Party (NDP) has cleared eight aspirants, in the phase one of its Parliamentary vetting exercise to represent the Party in the Volta Region for the December general elections.

Two other aspirants, Madam Melody Johnson and Julius Kukah, who came up tops for the Ho West Constituency, would have to go through primaries to determine the sole spot for that Constituency.

The aspirants are, Mr Innocent Yao Klodzi, Ketu South; Mr Edem Bankas, Afadzato South; Mr Murama Sanusi, Akatsi South; Madam Innocentia Agbavitor, Ho Central; Mr Gilbert Kassah, Ketu North; Mr Emmanuel Bali, Hohoe; Mr Shadrack Morti, Adaklu and Mr Eugene Siabi Mensah, Central Tongu.

Mr Prince Mensah, Volta Regional Chair of NDP, who disclosed these to the Ghana News Agency at the weekend in Ho, said the rest of the aspirants would go through phase two of the vetting process to enable the Party file candidates for the rest of the constituencies to make up for the 18 slots in the Region.

He said the exercise was a prelude to the Party’s national congress slated for September 4-5, this year, in Accra to outdoor its flagbearer, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings.

He said the Party is expected to amend its Constitution and fine-tune strategies to conform to the changing times.

Mr Mensah said regional and constituency campaign teams would be inaugurated in due course to kickstart processes to reach out to the people with the Party’s messages and strategies.

Mr Gideon Amoasi Ampah, a representative of the National Executive Council of NDP, said the Party was focused and resolute to change the governance dynamics of the country through tried and tested leadership.

He said the Party was poised to wrestle power from the NPP and the NDC with its laser-guarded campaign messages to change the trend of voting.

“The alternative is the NDP, we are ready to transform the fortunes of the country to affect the core of the society.”

He said the NDP would deepen participatory democracy by unveiling its Community Organisation Bureau (COB) to reach out to every household with their messages.

Mr Kassah in an interview, said the NDP would win the general elections and was optimistic of annexing the Parliamentary seat from the claws of the National Democratic Congress candidate.

He said the Party stands for youth upliftment and therefore had a prudent programme targeting the youth for nation-building, adding Ghanaians were tired of the government and the NDC, and that the NDP was here to salvage the country for accelerated development.