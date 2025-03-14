Eight Women Spearheading Global Sustainability Efforts Honored by Environmental Forum

The Global Landscapes Forum (GLF) marked International Women’s Day by spotlighting eight leaders whose interdisciplinary work is reshaping environmental policy, conservation, and community resilience across four continents.

Now in its sixth year, the GLF’s annual list underscores the growing influence of women—from Indigenous activists to technologists—in tackling interconnected crises of climate change, biodiversity loss, and social inequality.

Danielle Khan Da Silva, a Canadian photographer and National Geographic Explorer, merges art with advocacy, using visual storytelling to challenge systemic barriers in conservation. Her work, recognized in Canada’s Top 30 Under 30 sustainability leaders, emphasizes “collective liberation” through narratives that bridge marginalized communities and ecological stewardship. Meanwhile, Peru’s Ysa Calderón, a 2024 Midori Prize winner, combines traditional Quechua knowledge with modern enterprise to protect native stingless bees—a linchpin for biodiversity—while uplifting rural women’s economic autonomy through her initiative Sumak Kawsay.

In Indonesia, Sonya Dewi of World Agroforestry (ICRAF) leverages data-driven models to map sustainable land use, arguing that systemic climate solutions require understanding ecological “patterns and processes.” Her sentiment echoes Rekia Foudel, founder of Niger’s Barka Fund, who channels impact investments into African startups, stressing that “locally-led” ventures are critical to equitable climate action. Foudel’s call aligns with NASA Harvest’s Catherine Nakalembe, a Ugandan scientist deploying satellite analytics to predict crop failures and bolster food security for smallholder farmers. “African farmers’ lives depend on merging technology with on-ground realities,” she said.

Political frontiers are equally vital. Brazil’s Célia Xakriabá, the first Indigenous woman elected as a federal deputy in Minas Gerais, ties land rights to cultural survival: “We are the environment,” she asserted after winning a 2024 climate leadership award. Similarly, Bolivia’s Dayana Blanco, co-founder of the Uru Uru Team, revives Aymara practices to restore polluted lakes while confronting gender biases in grassroots leadership. “Why must men always lead?” she challenged.

India’s Subhra Bhattacharjee, director general of the Forest Stewardship Council, navigates policy labyrinths to align corporate, government, and NGO agendas, advocating “good-faith dialogue” to resolve competing interests. Her pragmatism complements the GLF’s broader theme: that environmental progress hinges on intersecting expertise, from finance to traditional wisdom.

The honorees’ collective message—amplified by Calderón’s emphasis on “community-led solutions”—reflects a paradigm shift toward inclusive, culturally-grounded strategies. Yet challenges persist, particularly in scaling localized efforts amid bureaucratic inertia and funding gaps. As global institutions increasingly recognize these intersections, the GLF’s 2025 cohort may signal a turning point: one where diverse leadership isn’t incidental but imperative.

