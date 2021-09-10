Eight-year-old boy delves into farming to fund his education

Master Kwesi Afram Twum, an eight-year-old class four pupil of CKC Preparatory School at Mpraeso in the Kwahu East Municipality has cultivated a half-acre of maize, cocoyam, cassava, groundnuts and pawpaw.

His overriding motive for going into crop farming is to help him fund his education in fulfilment of his dream of becoming a banker and contribute to society.

With permission from his parents, both of who are farmers, before speaking with the Ghana News Agency at Aduamoa in the Kwahu East District of Eastern Region, Master Afram has farming as his passion and plans of expanding his farm shortly.

Although he said, he desired to become a bank manager, he needed funding support to pursue education vigorously to fulfil his dream and support other vulnerable children, hence his indulgence in farming.

He disclosed that he puts a high premium and a keen interest in education, and therefore visits the farm after school hours and also on weekends to maintain it.

“I support a family of five which includes my parents and siblings with some of the harvested produce and sell the rest out just to make ends meet to cater for my education,” he added.

In a good harvest, he earns between 30 Ghana cedis to 70 Ghana cedis every two months, depending on the kind of products available during that season.

Master Afram expressed worry about the rate at which abject poverty was forcing many children in the communities to drop out of school and called for support to mitigate their plight.

He also urged philanthropists and non-governmental organisations to come to the aid of children of school going age and help promote quality education, so that they could have the opportunity to aspire to the highest ladder of their careers to support their communities with development projects in future.

When Ghana News Agency spoke with the young farmer’s mother, Madam Martha Amponsah, she said apart from her son being a farmer, the report from his school indicates that he was brilliant.

She called for sponsorship from well-meaning Ghanaians and nongovernmental organizations and the Government to support the children unleash their potential for the future.