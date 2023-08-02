Eighteen health workers in Obuasi East awarded

Eighteen health workers in Obuasi East District have been honoured by the government for their immense contributions to the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Known as “The Presidential Awards,” each of the awardees received certificate of recognition signed by the President.

It was initiated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to acknowledge the exceptional role of frontline health workers who dedicated themselves to their work and rendered invaluable services during the peak of the global pandemic.

The beneficiaries including nurses, midwives, doctors, and other paramedics were among 19,557 nominees selected for the awards across the 16 Regions by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

Madam Faustina Amissah, the District Chief Executive (DCE), at a ceremony to present the awards on behalf of the President, said the role of frontline workers especially health personnel during the COVID-19 outbreak could not be taken for granted.

She said the Presidential awards for frontline workers was appropriate and demonstrated government’s appreciation to the workers for their selfless services in the face of the deadly disease.

“The resistance the health workers faced in even identifying affected persons to be isolated and locating isolation centres was a herculean task.

“I believe this will motivate the rest to also put in much effort to deliver quality healthcare to the people,” she noted.

She said the outbreak of COVID-19 had taught Ghanaians how to prepare adequately for unforeseen contingencies including pandemics.

Consequently, health workers in the district have been trained and equipped with the skills on pandemic preparedness, the DCE disclosed.

Mrs. Delphine Gborglorvor, the District Director of Health Services, applauded the President for recognising efforts of the frontline workers, saying it would motivate them to do more to improve health delivery in the country.