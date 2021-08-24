Eighteen killed after militants in Somalia overrun military base

Hundreds of residents were forced on Tuesday to flee their homes after the armed Islamist al-Shabaab overran a district and captured a military base briefly in central Somalia’s Galmudug state, elders and military sources told dpa.

At least 18 people were confirmed to have been killed in the dawn assault by heavily armed insurgents on an army base by the Amara district of Mudug province, senior Somali commander Masud Warsame told dpa.

The terrorists raided the base after a suicide car bombing followed by a fierce battle killed at least seven soldiers.

A suicide car bomber struck at the entrance of the base before armed fighters moved in.

The army denied to confirm that the Amara district had fallen completely.

“We have killed nine militants and we have lost seven soldiers. The fighting is still going on in and around Amara district especially in the bush areas,” the military official told dpa.

Local elder Mohamud Jama said he saw the bodies of two civilians after a mortar hit their home, taking the death toll to 18.

Jama said that powerful explosions and gunfire made the situation uncertain for many residents, forcing them to flee with their children.

“Businesses and school are closed and hundreds of residents moved to the outskirts of the districts,” he said.

Al-Shabaab said on its radio station Andalus that the Somali army had “incurred heavy losses” and that its fighters seized weapons, ammunition and destroyed military vehicles while burning down the army barracks.

However, dpa could not verify independently about the level of destruction.

Amara district is one of several districts and villages liberated recently by Somali national army and regional forces with the support of US drone strikes from the air.

Al-Shabaab has been fighting for dominance in the country on the Horn of Africa for years, controlling large parts of the south and the centre and repeatedly carrying out attacks on security forces and civilians.