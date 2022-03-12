Eighth Edition of AMVCAs: Africa Magic Readies To Unveil Nominees on March 19

Nominees for the eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards will be revealed in a special broadcast on all Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv beginning at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 19.

Nollywood actors, Adesua Etomi-Wellington and Daniel Etim-Effiong, will announce the nominees in all 33 categories for this edition.

Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr. Busola Tejumola speaking on the broadcast said, “We received a good number of quality entries from across the continent for this edition of the AMVCAs and we are pleased to reveal the final shortlist of nominees, which we are confident embody the excellence the awards is renowned for”.

For this edition, Africa Magic announced a new category for Best Online Social Content Creator and the return of the Best Africa Magic Original Drama Series and Best Africa Magic Original Comedy Series bringing the total number of categories to 33. 12 categories will be open to viewers’ vote and 21 decided by the AMVCA panel of judges headed by veteran filmmaker, Victor Okhai. Some of the other categories include Best Movie in Southern, East and West Africa, Best Director and Best Cinematographer.

Viewers can join the conversation using the hashtag #AMVCA8 and follow @africamagictv for live tweets. The full list of nominees will be published on the Africa Magic website following the announcement.

For more information about the 8th AMVCAs and other Africa Magic programming, please visit www.africamagic.tv