A total of eighty-six (86) parliamentary aspirants including 15 females and five independent candidates, filed nominations to contest in the 23 Constituencies of the Central Region in the upcoming December 7 general elections.

They are contesting on the ticket of eleven (11) political parties.

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the largest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are the only political parties with candidates filling in all the 23 constituencies.

Mr Alex Sakyi Manu, the Deputy Central Regional Director of the Electoral Commission (EC) disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview on Thursday.

He indicated that except Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam, Gomoa East, Agona West, and East and Assin Central and Assin North, the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) had candidates filling to contest in all the constituencies of the Region.

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has fielded five Aspirants to contest in the Cape Coast North, Ekumfi, Awutu Senya West, Awutu Senya East, and Agona East constituencies.

Mr Manu stated that the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) and United Democratic Party (UDP) had three candidates each.

The People’s National Convention (PNC), the National Democratic Party (NDP), and the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) all had two candidates each.

The Ghana National Party (GNP) and the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP) had only one candidate each who filed to contest in the Upper Denkyira East and Awutu Senya East respectively.