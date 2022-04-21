EIU Report Not Credible – Former NDC MP

The former Member of Parliament for Buem constituency, Daniel Kwesi Asiamah, says the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) recommendation that the selection of a fresh candidate will “revitalise the prospects” of the opposition party in the 2024 polls is not credible.

The Unit projected that the NDC will have a better chance of winning the 2024 polls if they are led by a new candidate.

According to the EIU, an attempt to reintroduce former President John Dramani Mahama who led the NDC unsuccessfully in 2016 and 2020 will again help the party to remain in opposition.

“The next parliamentary and presidential elections are due in 2024. Under constitutionally mandated term limits, the incumbent president, Mr Akufo-Addo, cannot run for a third term. The former president, John Mahama, is reportedly considering running again, but we expect the opposition NDC to try to revitalise its prospects with a fresh candidate,” the latest EIU report indicated.

It added: “Our baseline forecast is that ongoing public dissatisfaction with the slow pace of improvements in governance—such as infrastructure development, job creation and easing of corruption—will trigger anti-incumbency factors and push the electorate to seek a change. The NDC, therefore, stands a reasonable chance of winning the 2024 elections”.

Daniel Kwesi Asiamah doubts if the EIU indeed conducted an extensive survey before making public their findings.

He said EIU has on previous occasions given a false prediction of Ghana’s election – hence, their recent one is equally ‘baseless’.

“They predicted the NPP was going to win the last election with a clear majority, they couldn’t predict NPP was going to lose the 2020 election. if not for rigging, there is no way they NPP would have won against (ex) President Mahama as the NDC’s flagbearer,” Daniel Kwesi Asiamah told Okogyeabour Ocran on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

“The EIU, they might not even have gone round to check exactly the problems that caused the defeat of the NDC. They have not done that.

Source:Richard Obeng Bediako/kingdomfmonline.com