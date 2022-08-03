Ejike at his workshop in Ijegun Market Satellite City in Lagos

Ejike is busy finishing orders in his workshop at Ijegun market in Lagos. He is dressed neatly, wearing a brown self-made modern Nigerian attire. On the first floor of a small breezy workshop along one of the busy market streets, he and his two employees work tirelessly to meet their clients’ demands. They have a large number of orders from clients who are fond of his designs.

“This week we will reach 2,000 pieces of clothing, plus some more, which will be sold at the market nearby. Thank God the business is going well.”

The 33-year-old did not always enjoy this level of success. Five years ago, he was struggling to make ends meet. The clothes and fabrics he was selling back then were barely yielding enough to feed his elderly parents. His back was against the wall and, pressed by the dire need to continue providing for his family, he decided to leave Nigeria in search for greener pastures in Italy.