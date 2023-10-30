Ejisu Club makes successful catfish harvesting for the last quarter of 2023

Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu, has celebrated a remarkable milestone as one of its entrepreneurial ventures, SooGood Fish Ponds at Adako Jachie, successfully conducted the long-awaited catfish harvesting for the last quarter of the year.

The long-awaited catfish harvesting for the last quarter of the year was carried out on the 24th of October 2023 by the Ejisu Club 100, under the visionary leadership of Amansanboafo Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah.

The establishment of the Ejisu Club 100 was a deliberate effort by Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah to address the pressing issue of unemployment among the vibrant youth of the Ejisu Constituency. Recognizing the power of entrepreneurship in creating jobs and transforming communities, the Club aimed to nurture and empower young individuals with the necessary skills and knowledge to venture into their businesses.

SooGood Fish Ponds stands as a shining example of the success of this initiative. This enterprise, nurtured by the Ejisu Club 100, has become a beacon of hope and inspiration for young aspiring entrepreneurs in the Constituency.

Located in the serene setting of Adako Jachie, SooGood Fish Ponds has flourished under the guidance and support of the Club. Through practical training, mentorship programs, and access to resources, the Club has provided a platform for these passionate individuals to pursue their dreams of becoming successful fish farmers.

The catfish harvesting at SooGood Fish Ponds marked a significant milestone in their journey. The day was filled with excitement and pride as the hard work, dedication, and perseverance of the young entrepreneurs paid off. The bounty of catfish reaped from the ponds was a testament to their commitment and the effectiveness of the support provided by the Ejisu Club 100.

Not only does the harvesting of the catfish signify a successful business venture, but it also symbolizes the growth and development of the Ejisu Constituency. The creation of sustainable jobs through entrepreneurship not only benefits the individuals involved but also contributes to the overall economic advancement of the area.

The Ejisu Club 100, led by Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah, remains steadfast in its mission to nurture and empower the youth of Ejisu Constituency. Through initiatives like SooGood Fish Ponds, the Club continues to pave the way for a new generation of entrepreneurs, instilling in them the skills, mindset, and determination needed to create lasting change and a prosperous future.