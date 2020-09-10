Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten, the Minister for Trade and Industries (MoTI), has cut the sod for work to begin on the construction of a Business Advisory and Resource Centre (BRC) at Krapa in the Ejisu Municipality.

The facility, which is being funded by the government with support from the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), is expected to be completed in three months.

It will serve as a training and resource centre for businesses, especially the small and medium scale enterprises in the Ejisu Municipality.

Mr Kyeremanten, at the ceremony, said the project was part of the government’s strategy to support businesses with the necessary advisory services and skills to enable them efficiently manage their businesses.

It would also equip the youth with the skills and knowledge to develop business ideas, implement and operate successful businesses.

Nana Kwaku Duah, Krontihene of Krapa, thanked the government for the various interventions aimed at supporting small and medium scale enterprises to grow and expand.

He advised the youth in the community to take advantage of the facility to learn and undertake business activities to improve their lives