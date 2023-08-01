Ejisu in jubilation after winning MTN 2023 Ashantifest Soccer Tournament

From the Dechemso Otumfuo Park to Ejisu, it was fun galore on the road, as players, officials, fans and supporters representing the community had the right and privileged to jubilate into the sweet Sunday night and Monday morning.

Ejisu became the 2023 MTN Ashantifest Soccer Champions when they beat Santasi 4-3 on penalties.

The game ended 1-1, before the heartbreaking penalties which Ejisu proved their skills and style.

They went home with a whopping 20,000ghc, gold medals, golden trophy and MTN branded items.

Best and most exciting Player went to Stephen Owusu Banahene of Santasi, while Emmanuel Owusu Boakye of Kwadaso took the Golden Boot (Goal King) with seven goals.

The finals was graced by dignitaries including chiefs, MTN officials, present and former footballers and coaches including Samuel Boadu, Paa Kwesi Fabin, Akwesi Appiah, Kweku Frimpong, Abdul Razak ‘Golden Boy’ and Ibrahim Danlad of Asante Kotoka and Black Meteors fame.

Senior Manager Brands and Communications at MTN Ghana, Mr Germain Naatey congratulated the winners, and commended the other teams for making this year’s tournament very competitive and exciting.

“It had been an interesting journey which saw a display of great talents and also brought communities together in a very competitive but friendly atmosphere,” he said.

He added that MTN Ghana is committed to the development and promotion of sports, especially football in the country and would continue to provide the platform for young people to excel.

He promised a bigger event next year as the tournament had seen massive improvement each year.

2023 MTN Ashantifest Full Results:

Grand-Final and 3rd Place Play-off

Date: Sunday, 30th July 2023 Venue: Dechemso Otumfuo Park

3rd Place Kwadaso 3-1 Dechemso

George Kwame Agyemang, Sam Sarpong (brace) // Iron Man

Grand-Final Ejisu 1-1 Santasi (Ejisu won 4-3 on penalties)

Rauf Abubakar // Enoch Morrison

Prizes

Champions – Ejisu – ¢20,000 plus Giant Trophy

2nd place – Santasi – ¢10,000

3rd place – Kwadaso – ¢5000

4th place – Dechemso – ¢2000

Individual awards

Best Player – Stephen Owusu Banahene – Santasi

Best Goal Keeper – Fatao Seidu – Ejisu

Best Defender – Habib Ganiu – Ejisu

Most promising / Discovery player – Albert Yeboah ‘Dybala’ – Dechemso

Top scorer – Emmanuel Owusu Boakye – Kwadaso – 7 goals

Overall top scorers

1. Emmanuel Owusu Boakye – 7 (Kwadaso)

2. Richmond Antwi – 6 (Atonso)

3. George Kwame Agyemang – 3 (Kwadaso)

4. Ramos – 3 (Dechemso)

5. Alhassan Chibsah – 2 (Santasi)

6. Tahiru Awudu – 2 (Ejisu)

7. Lizarazu – 2 (Dechemso)

8. Iron Man – 2 (Dechemso)

9. Albert Yeboah ‘Dybala’ – 2 (Dechemso)

10. Charles Camara Gyamfi – 2 (Santasi)

11. Enoch Morrison – 2 (Santasi)

12. Sam Sarpong – 2 (Kwadaso)