Ejisu MCE Urges Good Environmental Practices

Mr S. O Frimpong, Ejisu Municipal Chief Executive, has underscored the need to ensure good environmental practices as a tool for developing every civilised nation.

“The development of a nation depends much on the health and safety of the citizens, of which environmental health remains a pivot,” Mr Frimpong said.

He disclosed this at the 65th Independence Day Celebration Parade at Ejisu in the Ashanti Region, at which he pointed out a, “dirty environment could break down a strong economy no matter the strategies managers of the economy would put up. “

He said in view of that, the Ejisu Municipal Assembly had put in place measures to ensure that the people in the municipality would enjoy quality sanitation and environmental health.

Mr Frimpong mentioned that over 600 households in the municipality had benefited from the one house one toilet programme.

He said the assembly had embarked on tree planting exercises in the municipality to protect the environment from environmental degradation.

He called on the people in the municipality to cultivate the habit of practicing good environmental practices in their communities to support the efforts of the assembly.

Over 1530 students selected from pre tertiary educational institutions in the municipality took part in the parade.