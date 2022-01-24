Ejisu MP inaugurates six-seater toilet facilities, boreholes for communities

Mr John Kumah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu, has inaugurated ultra-modern six-seater toilet facilities, and boreholes at six different communities in the constituency.

The beneficiary communities are Bonwire, Besease, Boankra, Donyina, Akokroamon, and Essienimpong, all within the Ejisu Municipality.

The MP, at a brief ceremony to inaugurate the projects, said prior to the election, his assessment revealed that the Municipality had poor sanitation facilities, which resulted in various health challenges.

He, therefore, decided to embark on a project dubbed, “one community, one ultra-modern toilet facility.”

He said 30 communities in Ejisu Municipality would benefit from the sanitation facilities under the, “one community, one ultra-modern toilet facility project.”

The MP advised the beneficiary communities to ensure the place was kept neat at all times to help prolong its lifespan.

Mr Kumah, who is also the Deputy Minister of Finance, assured that he would provide adequate infrastructure and sanitation facilities to encourage hygiene and improve sanitation in the Municipality.

The project, he said, was to ensure the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all the people in the municipality.

So far, a total number of nine of the toilet facilities have already been completed, while construction work is ongoing in another set of communities.

The MP expressed appreciation to the chiefs and people in the communities who joined him for the handing over of the facilities to the Assembly Members and Unit Committees.

The project was done in partnership with some private companies.