Mr John Ampontuah Kumah, NPP parliamentary candidate for Ejisu has donated 40 sets of sewing machines to two zones of the Ghana National Tailors and Dressmakers Association (NTDA).

The beneficiary zones were the KNUST zone, which received 30 pieces of the machines and the Bonwire zone which had 10.

They are to help the Association in the training of the youth in their respective zones with skills in tailoring and dressmaking to enable create employment for themselves.

Speaking during the presentation, which coincided with an annual graduation ceremony of the Association at Ejisu, Mr Kumah urged members of the association to be passionate about their profession and see it as a profitable business venture.

They should be professional and obey all work ethics to attract customers at all times.

Mr Kumah pledged to support the association to train and equip more young children with employable skills to reduce the unemployment situation in the area.

Mr Beclose Adzikal, Chairman of the KNUST Zone GNTDA, thanked the MP for the timely support and said it would support needy young people who wished to learn dressmaking and tailoring.