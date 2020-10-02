The Ejisu constituency, which was separated from the Ejisu- Juaben in 2016, is one of the constituencies represented in the parliament of Ghana.

Ejisu constituency is known globally as one of the most important historical communities with a rich cultural heritage and tourist attractions.

It is the home of the legendary Yaa Asantewaa, who led the Asante warriors to fight the British colonialists who tried to capture the golden stool and dismantle the unity and strength of Asanteman.

It is also the home of Ghana’s national cloth and the globally acclaimed Kente, whose intricate designs and patterns are woven in the artistic ingenuity and brilliant craftsmanship of the people of Bonwire.

The constituency is located in the central part of the Ashanti Region and has been one of the strongholds of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in both presidential and parliamentary elections since 1996.

The incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) is the Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr. Kwabena Owusu Aduomi. He has been an MP for the constituency on the ticket of the NPP since 2009.

He, however, lost his seat in the party’s 2020 primaries to Mr John Ampontuah Kumah, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovative Program (NEIP), who will stand on the ticket of the NPP to contest the 2020 parliamentary elections.

Out of a total of 65,293 valid votes recorded in the 2016 parliamentary elections, the NPP candidate in the person of Mr Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, had 54,508 votes, while the NDC candidate, Madam Gloria Korshie Huze, had 9,485 votes.

What makes this year’s parliamentary election more interesting in the constituency is the fact that the two main contenders are new entrants since the NDC had also elected a new candidate in the person of Mr George Kwame Huze to contest Mr John Kuma, the candidate of the NPP.

A total of 102,727 people have had their names registered in the Provisional Register of the Electoral Commission to vote in the upcoming general elections slated for December 2020.

Mr George Huze, an IT consultant and an Electrical Engineer is competing with Mr John Kumah, a lawyer, and both of them have intensified their campaigns.

Lawyer John Kumah told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that his campaign had largely been on how to mobilize resources to support the people to improve on their living conditions.

Mr George Huze, on the other hand, seemed not to be threatened, since he is very confident of snatching the seat from the NPP.

He said his campaign had been from house to house of the people in the constituency to sell the good message of the NDC to win both the presidential and parliamentary elections.