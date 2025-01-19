Ejura MP Expresses Confidence in President Mahama’s Ability to Improve Asanteman

Member of Parliament for Ejura-Sekyedumase, Muhammad Bawah Braimah, has voiced his strong belief that President John Dramani Mahama will significantly improve the conditions in Asanteman, a region in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Braimah’s comments came during President Mahama’s visit to Kumasi on January 18, 2025, where the former president is set to attend a church service at the Ebenezer Miracle Worship Center in Ahenema Kokoben, as well as participate in the first Akwasidae festival of the year hosted by His Majesty Otumfour Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene.

The Ejura MP’s confidence in President Mahama’s leadership is likely informed by the president’s previous development initiatives in the region. As a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Braimah has worked closely with the former president, particularly in addressing educational needs in his constituency.

In his statement, Braimah highlighted the president’s plans for national development, including the ambitious 120-day social contract that promises to establish a law-based country and a more efficient government. He believes these plans will address the pressing challenges faced by Asanteman and other regions across the country.

“I have confidence in President Mahama to develop Asanteman. I want the people of Ashanti Region to support President Mahama to deliver to their satisfaction. The NDC government has Asanteman at heart, and it will not disappoint the region,” Braimah stated. He urged party supporters and Ghanaians at large to trust in Mahama’s ability to lead and bring positive change to the region.

The MP’s endorsement aligns with ongoing efforts to strengthen the NDC’s ties with the Ashanti Region, a key area for the party as it seeks to expand its influence and ensure equitable development across Ghana.