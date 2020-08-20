Residents of Ejura in the Ejura Sekyedumase Municipality were full of praise for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the assembly broke ground for the construction of Ejura town roads.

They said the President’s declaration of 2020 as the year of roads was not a political gimmick considering the massive road projects being executed in the Municipality.

Hundreds of residents who witnessed the colourful ceremony repeatedly called the names of the President and the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Alhaji Mohammed Salisu Bamba for bringing development to their locality.

The 6.5 kilometer project which is scheduled to be completed within one year is expected to give Ejura a major facelift upon completion.

Alhaji Bamba said the project was arguably the biggest road infrastructure that the Ejura Township had benefited from since the people of Ejura first saw tarred roads during President John Agyekum Kufuor’s regime.

He said currently a total of 7.9 kilometres of roads in the Ejura Township were tarred hence the additional 6.5 would massively improve the road network in the Municipal capital.

Poor roads, he noted, was a major challenge in the Ejura Sekyedumase Municipality, but a lot of progress had been made since the New Patriotic Party (NPP) assumed office in 2017.

“Under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo, Ejura has had its fair share of road infrastructure which is impacting the lives of the people who are predominantly farmers and traders,” he stated.

“Already, many feeder roads in the Municipality have been tackled by this government in the last three and half years and we are grateful to the President for not leaving Ejura out of the development agenda of his government,” the MCE observed.

He entreated the people to renew the mandate of the President by voting massively for the NPP in the December elections for development projects.

Barima Osei Hwedie II, the Chief of Ejura applauded the government for the project which, he noted, would promote economic activities in the town.

He appealed to the contractors to engage the youth of the town and assured them of the support of the people of Ejura for a successful completion of the project.