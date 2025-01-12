Ejura Traditional Leaders Demand Justice After Violent Attack on Police Station

Traditional authorities in Ejura, located in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, have strongly condemned the violent attack on the District Police Command, calling for swift action to apprehend and prosecute those responsible.

The attack, which took place on Saturday, 11 January, saw an angry mob storm the police station, freeing detained suspects and setting parts of the building on fire. This shocking display of lawlessness has raised alarms about the growing insecurity in the area and the challenges of maintaining order.

In the wake of the attack, the Ejura Divisional Council, led by Ejurahene Barimah Osei Hwedie II, convened an emergency meeting on Sunday, 12 January, with key stakeholders, including local MPs, Zongo Chiefs, police, and community leaders, to discuss immediate measures and long-term solutions to prevent further unrest. The meeting came as tensions remained high, with many locals concerned about the security situation in the area.

Ejurahene Osei Hwedie II expressed deep concern over the destruction of property and appealed for calm in the community. “We leave everything in the hands of the police,” he said, urging anyone with information about the attackers to come forward. He also called for improved coordination between the police and other security agencies to avoid such violent incidents in the future. The traditional leader’s call for unity and cooperation was a reminder of the importance of collaboration in addressing pressing security challenges.

The Ashanti North Regional Commander, DCOP Jude Cobbinah, assured the community that over 100 police officers had been deployed to restore order, and military support was provided to ensure peace. “We are working with all stakeholders to make sure peace is restored,” he said. His words echoed the determination of local authorities to prevent further escalation and bring the situation under control.

The unrest was sparked by the death of a suspect, Masawudu Shaib, who had been arrested on 10 January for alleged theft. The Ghana Police Service reported that the suspect, who was detained for further investigation, fell ill the following morning and was taken to the Ejura Government Hospital for treatment. Tragically, he passed away while receiving care, setting off the tensions that led to the attack on the police station.

As word of the death spread, the situation quickly spiraled, with locals storming the police station, setting it ablaze, and later forcibly removing the deceased’s body from the hospital. While there have been no casualties reported from the attack, the violence and destruction of property have added to the growing concern over security in Ejura.

The Ghana National Fire Service was called to extinguish the fire at the police station, and authorities have vowed to continue investigating the incident. Although peace has largely been restored, the unrest underscores a deeper issue—growing frustration with local governance and security operations. With this violent incident fresh in the minds of the community, the focus now shifts to ensuring justice is served while restoring trust in law enforcement.