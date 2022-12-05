EKGS Culinary Institute graduates ninety-one students

A total of 91 students, comprising two batches of students from January-June and July-December, have graduated together at the EKGS Culinary Institute’s 44th Graduation and Exhibition ceremony.

The ceremony was held at the Accra International Conference Centre on December 4, 2022, on the theme “Ghana’s quest for economic recovery: the role of the culinary industry”.

Out of the 91 two-batched students comprised of one male and two foreigners, one Nigerian and one from Guinea.

The students graduated in cake making and decoration, pastry making, cooking theory and floral decor.

Mrs Efua Goode-Obeng Kyei, Director of EGKS Culinary Institute, called on government for locally produced ingredients and substitutes.

She said Government should do whatever it’s can to encourage indigenous to produce baking ingredients for the culinary industry to sustain the industry.

“For instance, sugar can be replaced with any sweet fruit like banana, pawpaw and others which can be substituted as sugar in baking and be served with porridges, and these are healthy ingredients for our human system”, she said.

She said, the current economic crisis all over the world, must act as a wakeup call to all, especially the culinary sector to shift from our already pampered “lifestyle” and diet to a much healthy one.

“Our appetite and way of eating must change to in turn reduce the demand for highly priced commodities which are usually imported like sugar, butter, oil, rice, and flour, “she added.

Mrs Kyei said EKGS continue to play its part in the eradication of poverty by training individuals in caking making and designing, pastry art, cookery arts and floral arts which they can be employed and set up their own business through the skills they acquired during the training.

She, however, commended the graduates, and wished them success in their culinary arts practice.

She advised them to remain faithful to their chosen vocation and eschew all forms of cheating by way of adopting fraudulent tactics and methods, using cheap and inferior equipment and tools, all with the objective of maximising profit.

“Many simply failed because their managers and owners chose abnormal profit over building genuine and superior enterprises”, “in my opinion, being genuine and truthful is a far better way to brand oneself than all the other factors put together” “and above all, promote healthy living in any way possible”, she said.

She thanked all past students who were present at the event for their steadfastness and dedication.

Ms Florence Tetele Gabby, was awarded as the overall best student, Doris Asantewa received an award for the best student in cooking practical while Prince Odai bagged two awards for best perseverance student and best-behaved student award.