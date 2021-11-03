EKMA improves on IGF despite COVID-19

Mr Kojo Acquah, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly (EKMA) in the Western Region has hinted that the Assembly improved its Internally Generation Funds (IGF) for the year 2021 by improving its revenue generation efforts.

He said though the year 2021 has been quite challenging in areas of project execution, completion and the financing of routine operations of the Assembly because of the delay in the Government’s disbursement of the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF), it was able to keep work of the Assembly on course.

Mr Acquah who was speaking in an interview with Newsghana explained that it became necessary for Management of the Assembly to collaborate with some stakeholders to devise some strategies to mobilize internally generated revenue to finance the Assembly’s operations in a bid to better the lives of its citizenry.

He announced that the Internally Generated Fund collected from the period January 1 to August 31, 2021, was One-Million, Five-Hundred and Fifty-Eight Thousand, Six-Hundred and Twenty-Six Ghana Cedis, Twenty-Five Pesewas (GHc 1,558,626.25).

This amount represents a 53.08% collection rate of IGF revenue projection of Two-Million, Nine-Hundred and Thirty-Six Thousand, Three-Hundred and Fifty Ghana Cedis (GHc 2,936,350.00).

“In order to meet this projection, a Revenue Management Committee was constituted to ensure that all rated properties were billed and collected. Currently, the Taskforce is embarking on a revenue mobilization exercise within the Municipality”, he emphasized.

Mr Acquah, therefore, applauded the Municipal Finance Officer, the Revenue Management Team of the Assembly and all who contributed to the growth in the financial strength especially, in these challenging times.

He further applauded Members of the Assembly, Heads of Department (HODs) and staff of the Assembly and all the relevant stakeholders for their active participation and involvement in addressing the issues that bedevilled the Assembly in the first term of his administration.