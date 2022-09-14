EKMA institutes measures to curb floods in the Municipality

Mr Kojo Acquah, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly (EKMA) has implored residents of the Municipality to desist from dumping waste into drains so as not to impede the free flow of rainwater.

He said the assembly would however continue to desilt all drains to ensure free flow of rainwater to curtail floods in the Municipality.

The MCE who made this known in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Kwesimintsim, said, to effectively address the issue of flood in the municipality, the assembly, under the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Programme (GSCSP) is constructing drains and culverts at Whindo, Max Media, Assakae and Apollo Unicom Hostel areas.

He said the rehabilitation of the 1.6km WAMCO-Effiakuma Road with 3M x 2M Box Culvert, 12mm long drain with culvert approach filling were also being executed.

Mr Acquah said the construction of storm drains from Kumi Avenue, Kwesimintsim Total Filling Station, Kwesimintsim Hospital, and the construction of culverts with culverts approach filling and roadside drains at Unicom Hostel Road, Maxx Media Road, Bulley Road at Apollo, CDH Road at Whindo and Mpatado Assakae Road among others were at various stages of completion.

Touching on road accidents, the MCE said due to the prevalence of road accidents on the roads, the Assembly in collaboration with the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service among other relevant stakeholders have embarked on a road safety stakeholder campaign within the municipality.

The campaign, he said, was to advocate and heighten public education on the need for a positive change in road user behaviour.

Mr Acquah said the Assembly from January 2020 to the first quarter of 2022 also undertook routine maintenance works in the form of grading and gravel patching works as well as grass cutting along bypasses within the Municipality.

On other development projects, the MCE indicated that EKMA from January 2020 to the first quarter of 2022 would undertake a total of 21 projects under the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Programme(GSCSP), District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF), and District Development Fund (DDF).

He said currently, a total of four projects out of six under the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Programme (GSCSP) have been completed.

Mr Acquah said all the projects under the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) have been completed and handed over except one, adding that, seven projects out of a total of nine have also been completed under the District Development Fund (DDF), with the remaining two still under construction.

The MCE was happy that the Assembly could achieve that in projects, even with the COVID-19 pandemic disruption and attributed it to the prudent management of its financial resources and effective monitoring.

He emphasized that all projects were being implemented within the Assembly’s development Plans and Budget.