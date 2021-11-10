EKMA MCE to improve peace and security in second term of office

Mr Kojo Acquah, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly (EKMA) in the Western Region has stated that security, peace and stability of the Municipality are of utmost concern to his administration and for that matter, he will continue to offer the necessary support to all security agencies towards their effective and efficient response to emergencies as and when they occur in his second term of office.

He said, owing to the numerous security interventions and arrangements adopted and rolled out by all the Heads of Security Agencies in the Assembly, it continues to be safe and relatively calm with only a few crime incidences recorded from the period of July to September 2021.

Speaking in an interview with Newsghana, Mr Acquah recounted that the Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) met on 17th September 2021 to deliberate on issues sensitive to the safety and well-being of residents within the Municipality.

He announced one of the outcomes of the meeting as the efforts to check and reduce the rates of accidents on the roads whiles ensuring the provision of safe transportation services to residents.

This, he explained led to the implementation of a ban on the operation of smaller motor tricycles locally known as “Pragya” throughout the Municipality following a directive from the Western Regional Security Council (REGSEC) since operators were grossly disregarding road traffic and safety regulations, thereby posing danger to their lives and road users.

He added that the directive remains in force and any person found acting in contravention of it would have his/her “Pragya” confiscated permanently by the Assembly and therefore appealed to the Assembly Members to inform residents of their respective communities of the development and also encourage them to comply until otherwise instructed.

Mr Acquah further disclosed that during the third quarter of this year, several disasters were recorded within the Municipality such as flooding of the Unicom Hostel destroying most of the items in the house including foodstuffs and clothes.

He cited a reported incident where an old muddy building plastered with cement at Anaji-Fie, a town in the Municipality collapsed though no casualties were recorded, however, it was observed that some drains in the zones were in bad shapes whiles there was also an improper and unsafe electrical supply pole hindering accessibility to the collapsed building.

He also mentioned fire outbreaks at Allah Wahid Mechanic Shop, God With Us Welding Shop and Effiakuma New-Site (F-Compound) where fourteen (14) people comprising eight (8) males and six (6) females were badly affected though no casualties were recorded.