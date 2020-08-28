The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), of the Effia Kwesiminstim Municipal Assembly (EKMA), has engaged its residents on the need to advance growth and development through socially responsible behaviours.

The Social education and assessment engagement was also to expose them to the need to pay rent tolls amidst other taxes as well as comply with all bye laws for peaceful coexistence between the assembly and its citizenry.

Mr Moses Kojo Baffoe, the Municipal Director of the NCCE told the Ghana News Agency that the community engagement formed part of the assembly’s commitment to strengthen their bond with residents to enhance development and unity in the Municipality.

He therefore urged them to support the vision of the assembly to help realize all growth poles as a budding municipality.

The community was taken through issues on taxes, child rights and maintenance, sanitation and social responsibility as members of the Municipality.

Ms Efua Yankson, the Deputy Chief officer for Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice ( CHRAJ), took the residents through some provisions on child maintenance, court or ordinance marriage.

She spoke as against bigamy and other issues pertaining to the lack of child maintenance.

Ms Alima Fauzia Abubakar, a Social Development Officer took the residents through some sections of the Children’s Act of 1998.

She educated them on rights of the children to life, shelter , education and healthcare and advised parents to protect their wards against rape and defilement that was gradually becoming acceptable behaviour in some communities.

She cautioned that such crimes should not be solved in the homes by collecting cash and items such as eggs, fowls, goats and cloths.

On sanitation, Ms Rejoice Boanyah the Deputy Environmental Health Officer, EKMA bemoaned the manner in which some tenants failed to sweep their surroundings and condemned the stealing of litter bins provided by the assembly.

Ms Boanyah also called on food vendors to undergo health screening to obtain an environmental health screening certificate to prevent diseases from spreading through their sales.

Some participants called for the fixing of streets lights on the major High way linking the municipality, traffic lights, introduction of sanitary inspectors and construction of drainages in the Municipality.

Mr. Kojo Acquah, the Municipal Chief Executive for EKMA was grateful for their Participation and promised to work as a team to promote development in the Municipality.

He was quick to remind them of the reality of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic and the need to abide by the protocols.

Mr Acquah announced that the Municipality had six active cases of the COVID-19.