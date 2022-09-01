EKMA to improve gov’t initiatives in agriculture

The Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly (EKMA) of the Western Region has prioritised agriculture as a key driving force in the Municipality’s economic growth.

Mr Kojo Acquah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), said the Assembly remained committed to investing and repositioning agriculture to play its expected role.

Hence, it was vigorously pursuing the Government’s interventions in agriculture such as the Planting for Food and Jobs, Planting for Export and Rural Development, and Rearing for Food and Jobs.

Mr Acquah, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Effia, said from January 2020 to the end of the first quarter of 2022, the Assembly had distributed over 24,000 crops for nursing.

He said 19 oil palm and more than 15,000 coconut seedlings had been distributed to local farmers, including one agricultural institution, and an agriculture extension agent in the Municipality.

More than 13,385 beneficiary agricultural households were provided with free extension and veterinary services, fertilisers, as well as maize, cabbage, tomato, and onion inputs at subsidised prices.

The Assembly also distributed 500 cockerels to 54 poultry farmers for rearing to improve stock and reduce the import of chicken.

Mr Acquah said the Assembly provided Derbi Motobikes to four agricultural extension agents to enhance their visits to the farms for professional services to the farmers.

It also embarked on climate-smart agriculture using pots, buckets, plastics, and wooden containers as well as soilless mediums to cultivate crops and introduced the rearing of catfish in tarpaulin ponds and quails, and rabbits in cages.

“We are on the right path and will continue to provide vital support and strengthen our partnerships to increase the availability of food at affordable prices and aid in achieving the Government’s vision of a “Ghana Beyond Aid,” he said.

The Assembly advertised those projects on its website to provide practical experience and skills to the youth, and encourage unemployed women, and retirees to venture into agriculture.