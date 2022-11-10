EKO Book Club To Hold Strategic Meeting On Saturday

Eko Book Club (EBC) , another book reading platform of the Society of Young Nigerian Writers (SYNW) is set to hold its strategic meeting this coming Saturday in Lagos.

The strategic meeting is also expected to ratify the list of the EXCO members of the club.

In a Press statement on Thursday in Ibadan, capital of Oyo State, National President of the Society of Young Nigerian Writers (SYNW), Wole Adedoyin said that members of the Club will be meeting to discuss issues affecting the club and to inaugurate a new executive council for the club.

The statement added that the strategic meeting of the Club will be chaired by the President of the Society of Young Nigerian Writers (SYNW), Wole Adedoyin and the Lagos Coordinator of the Society.

In 2014, Eko Book Club held her first EKO Creative Writing Workshop in conjunction with the National Library of Nigeria (NLN) Lagos State Branch and recently held her first Fiction Writing Webinar where it hosted two prominent fiction writers; Gabriel Sunday Afolayan (current ANA Ondo State Chairman) and Albert Afeso Akanbi (pioneer coordinator of SYNW in Osun State) who gave brilliant presentations on the Fundamentals and Techniques of Fiction Writing.

Eko Book Club (EBC) is an initiative of the Society of Young Nigerian Writers (SYNW). It was founded in 2011 by SYNW in order to contribute its own quota to the growth and development of Reading Culture in Lagos State.

Eko Book Club (EBC) consists of a group of people who meet periodically to discuss the book they have read and exchange those books. Club members encourage each other and learn to read with a critical mind, articulating their opinions about a particular book with others. Certain types of books not available or read receive attention through the book club.