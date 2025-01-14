Ekow Assafuah Refutes Mahama’s Claims on Electoral Fatalities, Cites CHRAJ Investigations

Ekow Vincent Assafuah, the Member of Parliament for Old-Tafo, has rejected former President John Dramani Mahama’s recent call for an investigation into the tragic deaths during the 2020 and 2024 elections, insisting that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government had already taken concrete steps to address the fatalities.

Assafuah revealed that the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) had opened investigations into the incidents following petitions filed by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, both members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC). According to Assafuah, these actions contradict Mahama’s recent directive to the Inspector General of Police to investigate the fatalities, which he viewed as an unnecessary attempt to create the impression that the NPP administration had neglected the matter.

“The NPP government didn’t sweep these unfortunate deaths under the rug, as Mahama seems to suggest. The records show that Ablakwa and Armah-Kofi Buah filed petitions, and CHRAJ initiated a thorough probe. So why is the NDC acting as though we ignored the matter entirely?” Assafuah questioned in an interview on Oyerepa TV, monitored by MyNewsGH.

The lawmaker further criticized Mahama’s call for a renewed investigation, accusing the former president of using the issue as a political strategy. “This is nothing but propaganda. Mahama wants to use these tragic incidents to score political points,” Assafuah stated.

While acknowledging the tragic nature of the fatalities, Assafuah emphasized that the NPP government did not ignore the issue and that investigations had been underway. He urged Ghanaians to look at the facts rather than be swayed by what he called a “calculated political strategy” designed to score political points ahead of future elections.