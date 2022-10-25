EKOWBEN Ministries launches 10th anniversary

The EKOWBEN MINISTRIES, a non-denominational and non-profitable group which seeks to win souls through gospel music has launched its 10 Anniversary in Accra.

The group was established by Mr. Benjamin Ekow Ketiaba Kwegyir Entsie (EKOWBEN) in August 2012 with the vision of organizing musical programs and crusades in churches and communities nationwide.

EKOWBEN MINISTRIES is a non-profitable ministry that seeks to help the needy through music. It has been in existence for 10 years now and has been very relevant.

The ministry has touched the lives of most people through music, donations, singles and marriage seminars and vocational projects. Over the years, the has been in most towns and communities and have held several programs which has brought smiles on the faces of many and won many souls.

The group wins the souls and gives them to the local churches that hosted them in these regions across the country.

Within these ten years, the group has visited about five regions in Ghana, especially the rural areas with the aim of winning souls through crusades and musical concerts.

As part of the anniversary, the group has outlined a couple of programs to help society from the month of November to December 2022.

On November 9, 2022, there would be a donation of educational materials, cash and other items to Tabitha D. A. Primary School in the Akyem Asene Akroso District of the Eastern Region, which is in line with his song “My Song My Smile”.

This will be followed by Musical show and a live recording dubbed “Anointed Praiz Concert” (Ebenezer) on November 13, 2022.

The climax of the project which will be an awards and fundraising night is on 18 of December in aid to complete a musical studio.

The vision is to put smiles on the faces of the less privileged through donations, enrolling them into the vocational sectors to be skillfully trained to be independent and not to be a handicap and the mission is to affect the youth of today to discover and develop their spiritual gift to be well trained musicians, stewards who are spiritually sound to promote the Kingdom business.

Achievements

Annually, the ministry organizes a musical program themed: ANOINTED PRAIZ CONCERT (APC) which funds are channeled to support another project dubbed: MY SONG MY SMILE (MSMS) in aid of putting smiles on the faces of the less privileged and Orphans.

The Anointed Praiz Concert has been organized in the regions such as Volta, Ho, in the year 2014 and 2016, Eastern at Koforidua Kukuratumi in the year 2015 and Central at Dawurampong Community-in the year 2017 and Kasoa Ofaakor, off Bawjiase Road in the year 2018.

The group also had a memorable time at the Good Shepherd Orphanage Home at Kasoa Ofaakor, off Bawjiase Road where donations were made, health talks were given and health screening were done for inmates.

So far, the group has been able to enroll seven (7) people into the free vocational training (Fashion designing, makeup artistry and hair braiding) on 2019 MSMS Project.

Speaking at the launch of the 10th anniversary, the Presiding Apostle of Ambassador’s Church, Apostle Isaac Edoh said “it takes pride to walk without a father and it takes humility to walk with a father”

“Being without Christ is like a vehicle without fuel and that does not mean we don’t have problems. We have but through music and crusades, we can be healed of our problems”.

The Resident Pastor of Living Garden Church, Rev Gilbert Kwegyir Entie prayed for the help of God in the Ministry and urged for more support to the group.