EKOWBEN Ministries put smiles on the face of a school

For decades, pupils Tabitha D/A Primary and Junior Secondary School (JHS) in the Asene Mansao Akroso District of the Eastern Region had not seen a set of computers before but through EKOWBEN Ministries, the school can now boast of some.

The entire community made up of chiefs, assembly members, teachers, headmaster, pupils, traders, farmers, therefore had a joy of their lives when EKOWBEN Ministries presented such items to them.

A new set of an i3desktop computer and a new Acer i3 were presented to the school to aid teaching and learning of information technology.

EKOWBEN Ministries also donated an amount of Three Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢3,000.00) to the school.

The purpose of the amount is to help in renovation of portions of the school building.

The purpose of these donations was in line with EKOWBEN Ministries’ “My Song My Smile Project 2022”.

EKOWBEN Ministries was established in August 2012 with the vision of organizing musical programs and crusades in churches and communities nationwide.

The chief of the town…received the amount on behalf of the school and the community while the Head Master of the Scholl…also received the computers on behalf of the school and the community.

Some of the doors and windows had been broken by unscrupulous people who enters the room at night to do all sort of things.

The strike by teachers’ unions did not deter both the headmaster and the teachers to troop to the school and receive the items with the community heads.

The pupils were marveled when they saw the laptop and desktop computers since they have not seen one of these before.

The Founder and the Leader of EKOWBEN Ministries, Benjamin Ekow Ketiaba Kwegyir Entie during the presentation explained that “in James 1:27 Religion that is pure and undefiled before God the father is this, to visit the orphans and widows in their affliction, and keep oneself unstained from the world”.

He said due to this, “one does not have to have more than enough to make someone happy. The little you have got can put a smile on the faces of the less privileged in society”.

EKOWBEN added that “Matthew 25:36 says I needed cloth you clothed me. I was sick and you looked after me. I was in prison and you came to visit me. As you don’t do this for your fellow human you didn’t do it for GOD”, therefore there is the urgent need for each and everyone to support the needy in diverse ways.

“We wish to do more but that is where our pour strength can reach so we appeal to the public to support us financially and materially to be able to support these needy in the society”.

The headmaster of the school, …said it is a blessing to have those items in this year because they had planned to imbibed ICT in the pupils.

He said in their calendar they have declared this year as their year to know more about computers but they dint have any so these would help them achieve their aim.

Cash donations can be sent to EKOWBEN Ministries’ MOMO Account 0244808537.

Those who want to donate in kind can also do same by calling the same number.