EKOWBEN to be laid to rest tomorrow

The mortal remains of a Ghanaian gospel Musician and the founder of EKOWBEN MINISTRIES, a non-denominational and non-profitable group which seeks to win souls through gospel music, Mr. Benjamin Ekow Ketiaba Kwegyir Entsie (EKOWBEN) will be laid to rest on Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Accra.

The funeral will take place at Dansoman Shiabu Last Stop, near the Pentecost Church or Faith Evangelical Church.

EKOWBEN died in the month of February 2023 after a short illness.

He was 33 and left behind two children and a wife. The last child is three months.

EKOWBEN established the group in August 2012 with the vision of organizing musical programs and crusades in churches and communities nationwide.

EKOWBEN MINISTRIES is a non-profitable ministry that seeks to help the needy through music.

It has been in existence for 10-years now and has been very relevant.

The ministry touched the lives of most people through music, donations, singles and marriage seminars and vocational projects.

Over the years, he was in most towns and communities and have held several programs which has brought smiles on the faces of many and won many souls.

The group wins the souls and gives them to the local churches that hosted them in these regions across the country.

Within these ten years, the group has visited about five regions in Ghana, especially the rural areas with the aim of winning souls through crusades and musical concerts.

On November 9, 2022, the group donated educational materials, cash and other items to Tabitha D. A. Primary School in the Akyem Asene Akroso District of the Eastern Region, which was in line with his song “My Song My Smile”