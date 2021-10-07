Ekua Zara Awonana Ghartey-Tsagli appointed Women’s 5K Run Ambassador

Mrs. Ekua Zara Awonana Ghartey-Tsagli has been appointed Ambassador of the Women’s 5K Run which takes place in Accra on October 30, 2021.

She was born on November 29th, 1967 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia where her father was serving in the United Nations as a Director (International Labor Organization – ILO).

She began her primary education at St. Saviors’ School in Ikoyi, Lagos -Nigeria and continued to the British International School in Geneva, Switzerland. She proceeded to England to commence her secondary education at St. Andrews school, North Harrow, London. Her parents decided to bring her to Ghana to continue her secondary education in Achimota Secondary School where she completed her General Certificate of Education (GCE) Ordinary Level (O’Levels) certificate Examination. This decision was to enable their daughter to integrate within the Ghanaian system, learn a local language and make friends.

She left back to England for her General Certificate of Education (GCE) Advanced Level (A’Levels) at Farringtons, a girl’s boarding School in Chislehurst, Kent. Thereafter, she entered West London College and Southgate University where she studied Hotel Management & Tourism.

Upon completion of her education, she was employed in 1991 into Ghana’s only 5 Star Labadi Beach Hotel by Metropole Hotels, Lonrho. Her ice breaking practical and training experience began in the same year at the London Metropole Hotel for nine (9) months and the Birmingham Metropole Hotel for a further period of time before assuming duties as the Assistant Food and Beverage Manager complementing the few expatriate staff at the time.

With dexterity, Ekua has since developed a rare niche for herself in the country’s hospitality space through her creativity and penchant for excellence. These distinctive qualities and attributes make her stand out like an ‘ornament’ at the top of a Christmas tree.

Presently the Deputy Food and Beverage Manager, she has been quite instrumental and contributed significantly to the immense growth and transformation of the Labadi Hotel operated by Legacy Hotel and Resorts of South Africa.

Driven by purpose and intimate desire in satisfying her customers and clients at all times, translating into increasing the bottom-line of her organization, Ekua additionally believes in making a meaningful impact in society through charities and advocacy for women empowerment and girl child education. To this end, she has supported and sponsored many charitable courses over the years.

Source: Activly Sports