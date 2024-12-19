Ekumfi Fruits Juice Commends President-Elect Mahama for Supporting Pineapple Juice Brand

The authorities of Ekumfi Fruits Juice Limited have expressed their gratitude to President-elect John Dramani Mahama for promoting their flagship product, Ekumfi Pineapple Juice, during his recent Thanksgiving service.

In a statement, the company praised Mahama for his bold and thoughtful gesture, which it believes will further boost the profile of the Ekumfi Pineapple Processing Factory, the first project launched under President Akufo-Addo’s ‘One District, One Factory’ initiative. The factory has played a crucial role in driving the region’s economic development.

Kankam Biney, Chief Agronomist for Ekumfi Fruits Juice Limited, acknowledged the impact the factory has had on employment in the region, where major job opportunities have been limited. With the factory employing 700 workers, it has significantly contributed to reducing poverty in the Ekumfi District and surrounding areas.

Biney called on the incoming administration to continue supporting the Ekumfi Pineapple Processing Factory, particularly through policies that would address the company’s capacity constraints. He expressed optimism that President-elect Mahama’s focus on a 24-hour economy policy could benefit the factory, allowing it to scale up production to meet the increasing demand for its products.

“At the moment, we are operating well below our production capacity,” Biney noted. “Our target is to process between 7,000 and 9,000 acres of pineapples, but currently, we are only processing 1,500 acres. With the President-elect’s support, we are confident we can expand and meet market demand.”

Despite high consumer demand for the juice, limited production due to a shortage of raw materials has restricted the company’s ability to increase output. Biney revealed that the company’s ability to meet the demand has often been hindered, with many customers seeking more of the juice than the company can supply.

He emphasized the hope that with the right policy interventions, the Ekumfi Pineapple Processing Factory could significantly boost production and employment, potentially increasing the workforce to 6,000 employees. Ekumfi Fruits Juice Limited looks forward to collaborating with the incoming administration to expand the company’s operations and further contribute to the local economy.

Biney also expressed his appreciation to President Akufo-Addo for his support of the ‘One District, One Factory’ initiative, which has created vital employment opportunities in the region.