Ekumfi Juice Workers Appeal for Continuation of 1D1F Initiative

Workers at Ekumfi Fruits and Juices have appealed to President-elect John Dramani Mahama to expand the factory’s capacity to produce more raw materials for production.

While acknowledging that wages could be improved, the workers emphasized the factory’s role in providing employment opportunities for many people within the Ekumfi enclave, significantly reducing unemployment in the area.

The workers expressed gratitude to the President-elect for recognizing and appreciating “Eku Juice” during his thanksgiving service following his electoral victory.

They also thanked outgoing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for initiating the One District, One Factory (1D1F) project and called for additional financial support from the incoming government to meet market demands locally and internationally.

“1D1F has helped me support my two children in senior high school, and I’m doing well as a mother,” said Maame Ama Amissah, a worker and resident of Ekumfi. “We plead with the NDC to continue the project and support the factory to employ more young people, reducing unemployment in the country.”

The Ekumfi factory is currently operating under capacity due to financial challenges affecting production. According to Mr. Kankam Biney, the factory’s Chief Agronomist, the facility has the capacity to produce over 9,000 units daily but currently produces only 1,500 due to a lack of workforce and raw materials.

This shortage often leads to a scarcity of Ekumfi juice in the market. Mr. Biney highlighted the factory’s plans for a 24-hour operational model to increase raw material supplies and boost production, pending financial assistance.

He appealed to the President-elect to prioritize 1D1F projects, providing financial support to enhance production and capacity.

The factory currently employs 700 workers, including out-growers, in-growers, and share-growers, but financial constraints have hindered its ability to grow. Efforts to secure loans from banks over the past three years have been unsuccessful.

Field Manager Mr. Rockson Atanga noted that the factory has a vast tract of land available for cultivating raw materials but lacks the financial resources to develop it. He urged the President-elect to support the expansion of the factory to drive economic development and job creation in the area.