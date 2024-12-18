Ekumfi Traditional Council Blames NPP’s Loss on President Akufo-Addo’s Remarks

The Ekumfi Traditional Council has attributed the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) significant defeat in the Ekumfi constituency to a controversial statement made by President Akufo-Addo.

The president’s remarks, which suggested that the area was denied development due to their decision to vote against the incumbent Member of Parliament, Francis Ato Cudjoe, in the 2020 elections, have stirred strong reactions from the local community.

At a press conference held in Ekumfi Aburam, the president of the council, Odeefo Akyin VIII, who also serves as the Omanhene of the Ekumfi Traditional Area, expressed deep disappointment over the statement. He emphasized that the president’s words incited anger among the people, particularly since the NPP and the president himself failed to respond to the council’s public expressions of dissatisfaction.

“As traditional leaders, we are the custodians of the land and the people, and we deserve to be respected. We do not engage in politics, but the former president’s statement did not sit well with us. We are disappointed that, despite our concerns, neither the president nor the NPP have addressed the issue,” Odeefo Akyin VIII said.

While congratulating the president-elect, John Dramani Mahama, for his victory, the chief urged him to prioritize the development needs of the Ekumfi people. “We hope that you and your government will respect us and place Ekumfi on your radar for much-needed development,” he added. He also urged the incoming administration to embrace teamwork, foster inclusivity, and promote collaboration across all sectors.

The Ekumfi Traditional Council’s reaction highlights a growing sense of dissatisfaction in the area, where the NPP’s candidate, Stelfan Okumkom, secured 10,992 votes in the parliamentary race, losing to the NDC’s Othniel Ekow Kwainoe, who garnered 18,426 votes. In the presidential elections, the NPP received 9,284 votes (32.28%), while the NDC triumphed with 19,046 votes (66.23%).

The council’s statement calls for the new government to consider the people’s sentiments and to ensure that Ekumfi is not neglected in the future.