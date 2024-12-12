Ekumfi Youth Empowerment Summit (EYES) 2025 Launched with Focus on Youth Development and Innovation

The Ekumfi Youth Empowerment Summit (EYES) 2025 was officially launched over the weekend in the Central Region, bringing together a diverse gathering of traditional leaders, clergy, youth groups, political parties, educators, and media representatives.

This initiative aims to provide a platform to address critical challenges such as unemployment and limited access to education while fostering leadership and development among the youth of Ekumfi.

The two-hour event, which took place at La Femme Restaurant near Mankessim, was broadcast live on Coastal 94.9 FM, Kingdom 106.1 FM, and Ekumfi TV. Vibrant cultural performances by the Abor Ogyamananse Cultural Troupe and the Boys & Girls Brigade set the tone for a meaningful program.

Empowering Ekumfi’s tomorrow

Delivering the welcome address, Adu Gyamfi Marfo of Kingdom FM highlighted the extensive preparations made over the past year and a half by local youth in collaboration with Kays Event & HR Solutions. “EYES 2025 is designed to provide Ekumfi’s youth with a platform for personal and professional growth, fostering self-respect, discipline, and a proactive role in shaping the future of our community.”

The summit, themed ‘Empowering Ekumfi’s Tomorrow through Innovation, Youth Networking, and Cultural Orientation’, will officially take place in April 2025.

Nana Nyieku-Otwerkoko, Chairman of the event, commended the organizers for their vision. He said “The chosen theme reflects the opportunities and challenges of our time. Ekumfi is endowed with hardworking natives and rich resources, but we must unlock its full potential to transform the lives of our people,” he said while urging participants to focus on impactful deliberations.

Representing the traditional leaders, Nana Appa Korankye VII emphasized the crucial role of youth in national development. “The youth are the future of Ghana. It is imperative to empower them with skills, resources, and leadership opportunities to drive socio-economic growth.” Nana also called on the Ekumfi District Assembly to implement government programs such as vocational training, youth entrepreneurship support, and leadership development to enhance youth participation in national development.

Dr. Stephen Yamoah, Executive Director of Nuclear Power Ghana, underscored the importance of equipping the youth with technical and entrepreneurial skills. “For any nation to progress, reliable power supply is key. Ekumfi has been identified as a potential site for nuclear power development, and youth engagement is critical to its success.” He applauded the objectives of EYES 2025, which include boosting employability, promoting cultural pride, and fostering digitalization.

A roadmap for Ekumfi’s future

The event concluded with remarks from Nana Amoasi VII, a key member of Kays Event & HR Solutions, who expressed gratitude to all participants and partners. “This initiative is a roadmap for youth development in Ekumfi. Together, we can inspire meaningful change and lay a strong foundation for the future of Ekumfi and Ghana,” he said.

EYES 2025 promises to be a transformative platform for Ekumfi’s youth, offering opportunities for skill-building, collaboration, and empowerment to address local challenges and create a brighter future.

Sekina Arthur, Youth Member of Parliament, Ekumfi Constituency, in a statement added that the Ekumfi Youth Empowerment Summit (EYES) is a strategic step toward mobilizing and equipping the young people of our constituency with the necessary skills, knowledge, and confidence to shape their futures and make meaningful contributions to the development of Ekumfi.

“Empowering the youth of Ekumfi is not merely an option; it is an imperative. Our young people are not only the leaders of tomorrow but also the innovators, change-makers, and visionaries of today. Every individual in our constituency holds the power to influence our community’s trajectory, transforming challenges into opportunities and inspiring collective action.”

She urged all stakeholders to embrace a spirit of collaboration and resilience as we work to harness the boundless energy and creativity of our youth. “The Ekumfi Youth Empowerment Summit (EYES) is a call to action, a beacon of hope, and a platform for ambition and purpose. It is our collective responsibility to nurture this potential, ensuring a brighter future for every Ekumfi citizen.”