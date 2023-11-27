El Gouna Film Festival in Egypt to feature  pro-Palestine program

The sixth edition of Egypt’s El Gouna Film Festival (GFF), which was previously postponed due to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, will be held on Dec. 14-21 after adding a program dedicated to Palestinian films, organizers announced on Sunday.

The administration of the GFF said in a statement that the new program, which was organized in collaboration with the Palestine Film Institute, aims to shed light on the current situation and “inhumane conditions in Gaza.”

Additionally, a fundraising dinner is planned to gather donations for humanitarian aid efforts in Gaza in coordination with the Egyptian Red Crescent Society during the festival, the statement added.

The administration said the festival, which was postponed twice, will be held without any celebrations, reaffirming its solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The GFF aims to showcase a wide variety of films for audiences while fostering better communication between cultures through the art of filmmaking.