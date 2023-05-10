eLA: African Flair as AI and Innovation Mark Big Shift in Education

Digital innovation and Artificial Intelligence are set to be key themes as Africa’s top education and technology event, eLearning Africa, heads for Senegal next month, from 24-26 May. And the focus on innovation and AI marks a moment of transformation in African education, say the event’s organisers.

eLearning Africa Founder and Director Rebecca Stromeyer published details of the conference programme today (Tuesday) on the eLearning Africa website –www.elearning-africa-conference.com– and it includes several workshops, sessions or seminars on subjects relating to innovation and the use of artificial intelligence in education.

“The emphasis on innovation and AI is an immensely positive sign,” says Ms Stromeyer. “It reflects what is happening on the ground. There is a sense now that a major, transformative change is underway.

“This is not just about theory. It is not just academics giving papers about their ideas. What we’re seeing this year are numerous examples of practitioners showing how new solutions are being implemented across Africa, providing a variety of improvements and opportunities.

“Africa’s EdTech market is growing very fast. Companies can see the potential and political leaders and planners know that developments in technology have created a historic opportunity to make economic growth sustainable and permanent. What we’re seeing at eLearning Africa this year is the innovation, imagination and flair of Africa. We’re seeing new solutions, new ways of solving problems and new ways to empower people and give them the skills they need.”

The conference programme includes workshops and sessions on ‘exploring the potential and ethics of AI in education’; ‘empowering teachers with digital innovations in sub-Saharan Africa and beyond’; ‘the role and competences of the online teacher’; and ‘innovations in learner assessment and certification in the workspace’.

The conference will also showcase exciting start-ups in Africa’s booming EdTech sector. Among them will be two Senegalese companies, XaleyTech, which has developed robotics and computer programming to teach coding to children, and repetiteur.sn, the developer of a platform providing middle and high school students with ‘continuous curriculum improvement,’ assessment and feedback.

“We’re seeing lots of innovations by African companies coming onto the market now and there’ll be plenty of them on display at eLearning Africa, both in the conference and at the exhibition,” says Ms Stromeyer.

Since it was founded in 2005, eLearning Africa has been held in capital cities across the continent. Its organisers estimate that, in recent years, it has hosted more than 20,000 participants from over 100 countries and over 4,000 speakers have addressed the conference about every aspect of skills development. This year, the conference is being supported by 71 sponsors, partners, and exhibitors. It will be accompanied by a major exhibition of products and services, and there will be 18 pre-conference events, 4 plenaries and 54 conference sessions, providing a platform for more than 200 speakers.

eLearning Africa will also host its annual Ministerial Round Table at the conference. Ministers of Education and Information Technology from more than a dozen African countries are scheduled to attend the event, which will be held on the opening day of the conference.

eLearning Africa will take place from the 24-26 May at the Abou Diouf Conference Centre (CICAD) in Dakar.