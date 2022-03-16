Elanco Expands Commitment to Creating Shared Value, Launches New Initiative Empowering Small-Scale Producers in Sub-Saharan Africa

GREENFIELD, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN: NYSE) today announces the expansion of its shared value footprint across Sub-Saharan Africa, delivering on its 2030 pledge to create sustainable development solutions for those who depend on livestock for their livelihoods.





MAHABA (Managing Animal Health and Acaricides for a Better Africa) is Elanco’s second shared value initiative and aims to support small-scale producers in Nigeria and Uganda by defining and implementing strategies to effectively manage tick infestations in cattle. As the global leader in acaricides, a group of products to kill ticks and mites in animals, Elanco brings a comprehensive acaricide portfolio in affordable small pack sizes together with expertise on tick control to local livestock producers. Additionally, Elanco commits to bringing its comprehensive product portfolio for cattle and poultry to Nigeria, opening a new market for the company.

Livestock farming is an important part of securing the livelihoods of communities in Sub-Saharan Africa, providing nutritious food for growing populations and an essential source of income. Yet, an estimated 80% of cattle in Nigeria and up to 98% of cattle in Uganda are infested with ticks*, threatening the health and welfare of animals, decreasing animal productivity and posing a heavy economic burden on livestock keepers.

“ At Elanco, our relentless commitment to making a positive change in the world is core to our purpose. We are proud to continue delivering an important contribution to African livestock communities, improving animal health and food security for local families. That’s why we are continuing to drive our shared value blueprint and look forward to expanding our impact on small farming operations,” said Ramiro Cabral, executive vice president and president of Elanco International.

Building on the success of Elanco’s first shared value initiative in East Africa, East Africa Growth Accelerator, the new initiative will provide local cattle farmers with innovative solutions that help address current acaricide resistance issues. Elanco is partnering with GALVmed (Global Alliance for Livestock Veterinary Medicines), an international not-for profit organization that works with partners to make livestock vaccines, medicines and diagnostics accessible to small-scale farmers in developing countries. The partnership is supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

“ We are excited to collaborate with Elanco to enable access and proper use of high-quality acaricides and innovative tools that empower small-scale producers to successfully tackle the impact of ticks as well as prevent tick-borne diseases. This will help farmers raise healthier animals, grow their farms’ efficiency and output and eventually allow them to make better returns on their investments,” said Carolin Schumacher, chief executive officer at GALVmed.

Applying acaricides is currently the only viable option to prevent tick infestations, however, available treatment options are often unaffordable. Lack of training for the proper use of prevention products may also lead to resistance or even treatment failures. Through MAHABA, the partnership brings new means to control tick infestations, preventing loss of livestock productivity and making an important contribution to sustainable food production in the region.

Since 2017, Elanco has been committed to a purpose-driven business targeting small-scale livestock farmers, creating a lasting impact on the welfare of local communities in East Africa. Elanco was recently recognized for this approach being named among Fortune Magazine’s Top 20 on their Change the World List.

Elanco’s combined shared value footprint is part of Elanco’s Healthy Purpose™ sustainability and ESG framework and illustrates the company’s perspective on animals’ role as a solution to two of society’s greatest challenges – food security and climate change.

Through its continued engagements with smallholders, Elanco delivers on its pledge to create more resilient food systems by 2030, helping to improve the efficiency and sustainability of every farmer the company works with, improve the health and welfare of 3 billion farm animals as well as enhance agricultural productivity and income of 250,000 small-scale dairy and poultry producers.

About Elanco Healthy Purpose™

Elanco is committed to the idea that its business can be a unique force for good for all in society – starting with animals. Therefore, its approach to sustainability – called Elanco Healthy Purpose™ – is a framework of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) commitments focused on advancing the well-being of animals, people, and the planet. In this context, Elanco issued three Healthy Purpose pledges, driving sustainable change and supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Learn more here.

ABOUT ELANCO

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) is a global leader in animal health dedicated to innovating and delivering products and services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets, creating value for farmers, pet owners, veterinarians, stakeholders, and society as a whole. With nearly 70 years of animal health heritage, we are committed to helping our customers improve the health of animals in their care, while also making a meaningful impact on our local and global communities. At Elanco, we are driven by our vision of Food and Companionship Enriching Life and our Elanco Healthy Purpose™ Sustainability/ESG Pledges – all to advance the health of animals, people, and the planet. Learn more at www.elanco.com.

ABOUT GALVmed

GALVmed works with partners to make livestock vaccines, medicines and diagnostics accessible and available to millions of smallholder farmers in developing countries who depend on livestock for their livelihood. The international not-for-profit company aims to make a significant contribution towards transformational change in the smallholder livestock health landscape by developing a portfolio of high-impact products and initiating a range of private sector market initiatives operating at scale in the smallholder sector in Africa and South Asia. GALVmed is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland with regional offices in Nairobi, Kenya and New Delhi, India and funded by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and UK aid from the UK Government. Website: www.galvmed.org

