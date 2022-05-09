eLearning Africa 2022: Philosopher And Futurist Top The Bill For ‘Fundamental’ Discussions

One of Africa’s most distinguished philosophers, Professor Mogobe Ramose, will be heading to Kigali next week for eLearning Africa, the continent’s leading conference on digital learning, training and skills development. In the Rwandan capital, he will meet a ‘senior futurist,’ Dr Njeri Mwagiru of the University of Stellenbosch, and other experts for discussions about the role of learning in transforming Africa.

Professor Magobe Ramosa has been described as one of Africa’s “key thinkers,” having helped to popularise African philosophy and, specifically, its ‘Ubuntu’ tradition. He and Dr Mwagiru are scheduled to join Rwanda’s Education Minister, Dr Valentine Uwamariya, Mark West of UNESCO and Albert Nsengiyumva of the Association for the Development of Education in Africa (ADEA) at the opening plenary session of the annual eLearning Africa conference. Conference organisers are not hesitating to emphasise the significance of their discussions, which provide an opportunity not only to focus on how education on the continent is changing, but also about its fundamental purpose in an era that is increasingly defined by rapid technological change

eLearning Africa Founder Rebecca Stromeyer says that participants at this year’s conference, which is being held in ‘real time’ for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, will be looking for answers to “fundamental” questions.

“What is the post-pandemic, African agenda for education? As the continent begins to evolve towards a single market, what do Africans expect from their education system? And what can Africa teach the world about the real purpose of education? These are very important, urgent questions for education professionals and decision makers.

“I am delighted that we’ll joined by such a distinguished panel for the opening plenary session, which will set the tone for three days of debates, discussions, interaction and networking. It’s wonderful that we’re going to be meeting together again for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. eLearning Africa is a unique network of professionals and our conferences bring people together from all over the world, which results in a huge amount of knowledge-sharing, as well as the formation of many new partnerships and projects in the field of digital learning and training in Africa.”

eLearning Africa was founded in 2005 and has been held in cities across the continent ever since. In the past, the conference has hosted more than 20,000 participants from over 100 countries around the world, with more than 3,730 speakers talking about every aspect of technology supported learning and skills development. In the last 14 years it has also been the occasion for a ministerial round table meeting, at which African education and technology ministers exchange ideas and experience with leading figures from the private sector.

The eLearning Africa conference is accompanied by an exhibition, at which leading international eLearning manufacturers, suppliers and service providers present their latest products and services, providing visitors with an opportunity to gain an insight into the latest developments in the EdTech market.

Plenary speakers Professor Ramose and Dr Mwagiru will also be taking part in the eLearning Africa debate at the close of the conference on the evening of Friday 13 May. The motion for discussion, at what should be a very lively debate, is ‘This House believes Africa urgently needs an African education model.’