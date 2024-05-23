eLearning Africa Gears Up for Fiery Annual Debate on Digital Education

As the 17th edition of eLearning Africa, the renowned international conference on digital learning, training, and skills development approaches, anticipation is building for the annual plenary debate.

This year’s event, scheduled for May 31st in Kigali, Rwanda, promises an exciting clash of perspectives on the future of education in the digital age.

The debate will focus on the theme: “This House believes that the Traditional Education System will become Obsolete in the Digital Age,” addressing the transformative impact technology has on traditional educational models. More than 1,000 African experts and practitioners in education and training are expected to gather for the eLearning Africa Conference & Exhibition.

Since its inception in 2009, the eLearning Africa Debate has become the conference’s signature event, known for its dynamic and thought-provoking discussions. The debate follows a parliamentary-style format, with four expert panelists delivering impassioned opening statements and opportunities for spontaneous rebuttals from their counterparts.

Hon. Michael Onyango, founder of Africa’s Forgotten Bottom Millions (4BM), will chair the proceedings. Arguing in favor of the motion will be:

Ify Obidi Essien , CEO of Tech-Savvy Teacher International, is a noted EdTech consultant advocating for digital transformation in Nigerian classrooms.

Prof. Paul Birevu Muyinda , Director of Makerere University’s Institute of Open, Distance, and eLearning, is known for his blended learning initiatives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Opposing the motion will be:

Kennedy Ekezie , Founder and CEO of Consize, a message-based learning platform, and former growth lead for TikTok’s African expansion.

Verusha Maharaj , Managing Director of Red & Yellow Creative School of Business, is dedicated to bridging skills gaps through industry-aligned creative education.

Following the opening statements, the floor will open for a lively debate, allowing audience members to contribute questions and perspectives. The debate will conclude with a vote by a show of hands to determine the victorious side in this discussion on education’s digital frontier.

As digital technologies reshape various aspects of modern life, eLearning Africa’s annual debate offers an insightful exploration into whether traditional education models can adapt and integrate digital innovations or risk becoming obsolete. The diverse panel and interactive format promise a stimulating discourse that will undoubtedly foster further dialogue on this critical issue.